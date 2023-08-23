In the last week of the 2023 preseason in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Read here to find out how to watch the game free in the US.

[Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers for FREE on Fubo]

After Matt Ryan left to the Colts and Marcus Mariota failed as possible heir, the Falcons are looking for their new starting quarterback between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. It’s a crucial decision to compete in an open NFC South with the Saints, the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs in their first year without Ben Roethlisberger. However, Kenny Pickett seems to be the next franchise quarterback supported by a spectacular defense built by head coach Mike Tomlin.

When will Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Falcons on Thursday, August 24 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

The preseason game between the Falcons and the Steelers will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch it in the United States is NFL Network.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the rest of the world

If you’re in any country outside the United States and China, you will be able to watch the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on DAZN.