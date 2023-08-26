Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns for FREE in the US

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason has two talented rosters facing each other. It’s the Kansas City Chiefs confronting the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns online free in the US on Fubo]

The Chiefs are concluding their preseason with a home game before they return for the opening game of the season against the Detroit Lions. While it may be in a limited capacity, Patrick Mahomes could take a few snaps to gear up the best way possible for the competition.

The Browns are also believed to utilize most of their usual starters, so it should be a fun matchup at least in the beginning. They are in front of a significant year, especially for Deshaun Watson as he is coming back to play a full season after several years.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns be played?

The Kansas City Chiefs will challenge the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason this Saturday, August 26. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, in Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns in the US

The game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, NFL+ and NFL Network are the other options.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.