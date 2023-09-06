Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if this is a new dynasty or not. A third trophy will shut down any possible doubt. That quest starts this Thursday when they host the Lions in NFL Kickoff 2023.

Meanwhile, Dan Campbell had an extraordinary season in his second year as head coach at Detroit. There were many questions around him after a 3-13-1 record in 2021. However, he managed to turn things around.

The Lions won eight of their last ten games, almost got into the playoffs and eliminated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. As a reward, the NFL put them in the opener trying to pull one of the biggest upsets in recent years.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions be played?

The Detroit Lions will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions in the US

The NFL Kickoff 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game in the United States are NBC and Peacock.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions in the rest of the world

If you’re in any country outside the United States and China, you will be able to watch the spectacular game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions on DAZN.