Watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins for FREE in the US

New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborugh. The home team wants to win a game to lift everyone’s spirits. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins online free in the US on Fubo]

The Patriots lost the first home game of the current season, they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles by 20-25 in Week 1.

The Dolphins barely managed to win against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in what was a heavy game that ended 36-34, but that game was a showcase of the Dolphins’ offensive strategy.

When will New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins be played?

New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborugh. The home team knows that the visitors have a defensive line that scores a lot of points.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborugh on Sunday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphinswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN