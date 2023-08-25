Watch New York Giants vs New York Jets for FREE in the US

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason has a marquee matchup between New York teams. It’s the New York Giants meeting the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch New York Giants vs New York Jets online free in the US on Fubo]

The Giants have a promising season ahead, after surprising everybody in their first year under coach Brian Daboll. However, they are looking to improve their 9-7-1 record to try to get even further than the divisional round.

The Jets are going to have a very special night, despite it being just a tune-up game. That’s because it means the debut of Aaron Rodgers with his new uniform after a long time playing for the Packers, so there should be fans from many teams tuning in.

When will New York Giants vs New York Jets be played?

The New York Giants will play the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason this Saturday, August 26. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey.

New York Giants vs New York Jets: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch New York Giants vs New York Jets in the US

The game between New York Giants and New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ABC, NBC, and NFL Network are the other options.

How to watch New York Giants vs New York Jets in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.