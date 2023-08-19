Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The home team does not want to waste the opportunity to win again. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills online free in the US on Fubo]

The Steelers won their first preseason game on the road in what was a strong 27-17 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are another of the teams that will start the regular season with their reinforced roster.

The Bills start the year again as contenders, the first game of the preseason was really easy for them with a victory against the Indianapolis Colts by 23-19.

When will Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The home team hopes to stop the visitors even though they have a strong offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Billswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.