Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers for FREE in the US

Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The home team knows that all victories are important. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Steelers won all 2023 preseason games against Buccaneers, Bills and Falcons, which is a good sign that the offensive and defensive lines are adjusted for the new regular season.

The 49ers are ready to start what will be the first season with Brock Purdy as the starter in what could be a big season for them knowing what Purdy did last year.

When will Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The visitors have a strong offensive line, but the home team can stop any play.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs San Francisco 49ers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49erswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.