Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle. The home team wants to improve last season’s record. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams online free in the US on Fubo]

The Seahawks won two preseason games against the Vikings and Cowboys, and lost the last game against the Packers. Last season was relatively good for them with a record of 9-8-0 overall.

The Rams only dream of returning to the Super Bowl, but last season the franchise was plagued by injuries and it was impossible. They now have Stetson Bennett as backup but this could be McVay’s last season as head coach.

When will Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams be played?

Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 10 at Lumen Field in Seattle. Visitors want to try new things during Week 1 game.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.