Tom Brady‘s legendary career is boasted by seven championships. In order to have those significant victories, his mindset played a remarkable role in maintaining his competitiveness despite the achievements.

The NFL legend shared some of the powerful driving forces behind him during an interview with Patrick Bet-David at the 2023 VAULT conference. Brady touched on how he used the anger as motivator to continue having success.

Brady then explained, “You’ve got to create a lot of different emotions to heighten your sense of awareness and focus. For me, anger was good. Anger was good because it was motivating. The more I could create an enemy, the more I wanted to go out and kill those guys.”

Tom Brady Details Why He Wasn’t Friends with Opponents

Brady also touched on the difference with the current era when it comes to approaching the rivals. The former player said there weren’t smiles with him, but that was the case with other greats. He proceeded to mention Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods, Mike Tyson, Joe Montana and Muhammad Ali.

“I didn’t have any friends on the other teams. My friends were the guys who were in the battle with me. So, it’s very different in today’s age. Everyone’s friends now in sports all the time, and I don’t get that. It’s just not my thing. ” Brady expressed that he loved Peyton Manning, but that they weren’t friends while they were competing.

Brady acknowledged that he had a different approach when he wasn’t retired: “When I was a quarterback, I was just playing quarterback. Yes, it was me the person. But it was me the quarterback who was out there because I was doing a job. I wasn’t the father, or the husband. Nothing was gonna get in the way.”

How Old Is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is 46 years old.