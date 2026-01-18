What happened to Dalton Schultz and what is the Texans’ TE depth chart?

With just a few minutes left in the first quarter of the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans, Dalton Schultz had to leave the field and head straight to the locker room. Accompanied by part of the medical staff, the TE was seen visibly in pain in one of his legs.

The talented player had to leave the game with a calf injury, which will likely be evaluated further for more details. Behind him on the Texans’ depth chart are Cade Stover and Harrison Bryant.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who reported via his X account, the Texans have ruled Dalton Schultz, and he won’t return to the field at Gillette Stadium. Undoubtedly, this is a major blow to Stroud’s offense.

The tight end has been one of the quarterback’s most targeted offensive weapons throughout this season, even becoming the team leader in receptions. Now, the Texans will have to rely on other options.

Schultz’s numbers this season

Dalton Schultz provided a reliable safety valve for the Houston Texans throughout the 2025 campaign, putting up highly consistent numbers across 17 games. The veteran tight end recorded 82 receptions for 777 receiving yards, finding the end zone 3 times as a key red-zone target.

Maintaining a steady 9.5 average yards per catch, Schultz solidified his role as a high-volume chain-mover for the offense, frequently coming through in high-leverage situations to keep drives alive.

Texans suffer another blow

The Houston Texans’ offensive depth is being pushed to the brink as Dalton Schultz became the latest casualty during the Divisional Round. With star receiver Nico Collins already sidelined due to a concussion, Schultz’s exit with a calf injury leaves C.J. Stroud without his two most reliable chain-movers.