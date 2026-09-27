Is Ricky Martin getting paid for his halftime show performance at Cowboys vs Ravens in Brazil?

Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio will take the stage at Maracana as the Cowboys and Ravens meet in Brazil. But beyond the spotlight, the NFL halftime show raises a question about what performers actually receive.

The question around Ricky Martin’s paycheck is part of the curiosity surrounding the Cowboys-Ravens game in Rio, where the Puerto Rican star was announced alongside Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio for the halftime show at Maracana.

NFL halftime performances are not necessarily structured like standard concert bookings, and the league’s approach to major events such as the Super Bowl has historically involved covering production and related expenses.

CBS reported in 2026 that halftime performers receive union-scale compensation while the NFL covers expenses that can reach millions of dollars. The singer also arrived in Brazil with significant exposure in the organization.

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Is Ricky Martin paid for the NFL halftime show?

The NFL has not disclosed a payment to Ricky Martin for the Cowboys vs. Ravens game, and its official announcement of the Rio halftime show does not mention an appearance fee or compensation for either him or Pedro Sampaio.

That is consistent with how the NFL’s biggest halftime production has traditionally handled its headline performers. Super Bowl halftime artists generally do not receive a traditional concert-style fee from the NFL.

CBS News reported ahead of Super Bowl LX that halftime performers receive union-scale compensation, with the minimum under the applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement estimated at around $1,000 per day, while the NFL covers the performers’ expenses.

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However, that does not mean he was paid exactly the same way for the Rio Game. Normally, artists tend to earn their compensation through the exposure they receive from the large number of people who tune in to watch the game live.

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