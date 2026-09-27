Is the field in Brazil for Cowboys vs Ravens grass or artificial turf?

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for their Week 3 matchup at Maracana Stadium, where the pitch is trending toward playing a massive role.

In the NFL, debates around fields aren’t limited to the United States of America. As the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys meet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there is a hot topic surrounding the state of the gridiron at Maracana Stadium.

Week 3’s action at Maracana Stadium will take place on a field that is 100 percent natural grass, per ESPN. That has become a rarity in the NFL, with several teams opting for turf instead, despite players often criticizing such pitches. Of course, natural grass brings its own headaches and troubles.

The gardeners at Maracana Stadium certainly don’t need to be reminded about that. When the Ravens and Cowboys go head-to-head in Brazil’s Marvelous City, they might face a hurdle of its own, with the field raising eyebrows. Fans attending Week 3’s matchup between the Cowboys and Ravens may not care about that, though.

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Grass struggles at Maracana

According to reports from ESPN, the staff in charge of the grass at Maracana Stadium were still mowing and trimming the playing field on Saturday, hours before kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens.

Close look of the grass at Maracana Stadium back in 2021.

The high grass has been a topic of discussion for weeks in Brazil. Home to two soccer clubs, Flamengo and Fluminense, the field is under duress, with barely any rest as the two sides mean there is at least one game played every week.

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It happened before when the NFL hosted games in Brazil, with players constantly slipping when the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers played in Sao Paulo. Experts fear it might happen again at Maracana Stadium, as the high natural grass could disrupt Baltimore and Dallas’ habits. Whoever settles in better to the foreign conditions might just be the team that walks out of Rio de Janeiro victorious.

Baltimore might have the upper hand

According to Sporting News, the split between natural grass and turf fields in the NFL is exactly 50-50. The Ravens happen to be one of the franchises that play on a natural grass surface, while the Cowboys have artificial grass at AT&T Stadium. Perhaps that turns out to be a difference-maker as two evenly matched teams meet at a neutral site thousands of miles away from home.

Key takeaways

The Maracana Stadium field for the Week 3 game is 100 percent natural grass .

. Stadium staff trimmed high grass hours before kickoff due to heavy multi-club soccer usage.

due to heavy multi-club soccer usage. The Baltimore Ravens may gain an advantage since their home venue also features natural grass.