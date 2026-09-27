How long will Ricky Martin’s halftime show at Cowboys vs Ravens last?

Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio are set to bring a major musical moment to Cowboys vs. Ravens in Rio. But with the NFL’s halftime format in play, how much time will the stars actually have on stage?

Ricky Martin is heading to one of the most iconic stadiums in Brazil as the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens prepare to make NFL history in Rio de Janeiro. The Puerto Rican superstar will headline the halftime show at Maracana.

The performance will add a major musical moment to a game that already carries plenty of significance for the league. As the NFL brings a regular-season matchup to Rio for the first time, he and DJ Pedro Sampaio will take over the field.

With two artists sharing the stage and the NFL bringing its international show to Brazil, fans will not have to wait long for the music to take center stage. But exactly how much time will he have to perform during the halftime show?

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How long does an NFL halftime show usually last?

An NFL halftime is officially 13 minutes long during a standard game, unless otherwise specified. That 13-minute intermission is set by the league’s rules and covers the break between the second and third quarters.

That means a halftime performance during a regular-season NFL game has to fit within a relatively tight window. Unlike the game itself, the standard halftime period is designed to give teams time to leave the field, make adjustments and return for the second half.

Ricky Martin during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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For musical performances, that window also has to account for the production involved in putting on the show. Artists may have elaborate stages, dancers, lighting, audio equipment and other elements that need to be set up and cleared quickly.

For example, the Jonas Brothers’ halftime performance during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Melbourne lasted around 6 minutes. So that would also be an estimated duration for Ricky’s show.

The Super Bowl is different. Its halftime show is significantly longer than a standard NFL halftime because the league builds the event around a major entertainment production.

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For a regular-season matchup such as Cowboys vs. Ravens, however, the standard NFL halftime framework applies. The entertainment has to fit within the league’s regular-game halftime structure rather than the extended format associated with the Super Bowl.

Key takeaways