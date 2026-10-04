What happened to Saquon Barkley? Eagles RB depth chart vs Rams in 2026 NFL Week 4

The Philadelphia Eagles ran into early trouble against the Los Angeles Rams as Saquon Barkley has once again set off injury alarms in the 2026 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first offensive play of Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams backfired immediately. On a first-and-10 run play, Saquon Barkley ran out of bounds and came back hobbling and grabbing at his hamstring.

“Injury Update: RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable to return,” the Eagles announced on their X account.

The fact that Barkley appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and was unable to return for the rest of the drive only raises fears for the Eagles, who also missed Barkley for the majority of Week 2. Behind Barkley, Philadelphia’s running back room includes Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.

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Needless to say, it’s a nightmare start for Philadelphia at home against Los Angeles. Taking on the Rams, the Eagles were already without both DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. If Barkley is ruled out, Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni will be in for an even steeper climb.

Injury Update: RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 4, 2026

Another injury for Barkley

The hamstring injury suffered in Week 4 isn’t the first time this season the Eagles have run into trouble with Saquon. Back in Week 2 of the NFL campaign, the star running back suffered an arm stinger that forced him out of the game early on. So far, Barkley hasn’t been able to get off to the start he hoped for in 2026.

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Barkley has 34 carries for 174 rushing yards. He has also caught three passes for only six yards. As shocking as it sounds, Barkley has yet to score a touchdown four weeks into the season.

Key takeaways