The Kansas City Chiefs are still fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. After a loss to the Broncos in Week 11, many thought they were done, but the defending AFC champions responded with an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off an epic comeback after trailing 21-0 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott leads a great offense alongside George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, but there is no room for error with a 5-5-1 record.

Now, two teams that dreamed of capturing the Super Bowl before the start of the season meet in a must-win game early in the schedule on Thanksgiving. Find out what happens if the Chiefs lose to the Cowboys in Week 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Chiefs lose against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving?

If the Chiefs lose against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Andy Reid’s team will fall to a 6-6 record and will practically be left with no chance of winning the AFC West, considering that the Denver Broncos could have a four-game lead in the standings and also hold the tiebreaker.

Can the Chiefs make the playoffs if they lose to the Cowboys?

Yes. The Chiefs can still make the playoffs even with a loss to the Cowboys. However, the mission would be very complicated, as they would have no other option but to win out the rest of the way to have a chance with an 11-6 record.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

The big problem is that, at the moment, the Chargers, Jaguars, and Bills are the teams holding the wild-card spots with a 7-4 record. In addition to the Chiefs falling two games behind, Kansas City also has the disadvantage of losing all the tiebreakers against those three rivals.

Advertisement

What happens if the Chiefs win today vs Cowboys?

If the Chiefs win today over the Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes’ team would have a 7-5 record and would need help from the Chargers, Jaguars, Bills, Texans, and Steelers to climb in the standings. The big advantage is that they would be just one game away from entering the playoff zone.