What happens if Jaguars lose to Colts today in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFL season is slowly reaching its final stretch, and no team wants to give any advantage. The AFC South is one of the tightest divisions, and in a standout matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts, with the division lead hanging in the balance.

Few expected the Colts’ explosive start, but as the weeks went by, Shane Steichen’s team began to run out of steam. This situation not only allowed the Jaguars to catch up at the top, but also enabled an unexpected surge from the Texans, who joined the division race.

Trevor Lawrence knows it’s time to show why this franchise bet on him when it drafted him years ago, and he will be key for the Jaguars to prevail at EverBank Stadium and take another step toward the postseason.

What happens if the Jaguars lose to the Colts?

The Jaguars are in an excellent position to take the next step toward the postseason; however, according to the NFL’s official site, a loss to the Colts would drop their playoff chances to 74%.

The scenario is very different if Liam Coen leads his team to a victory, as its chances of securing a Wild Card spot would rise to 96% — an ideal situation for this franchise, which has long been dreaming of reaching the Super Bowl.

Upcoming challenges for the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars face a demanding schedule through the closing weeks of the season, with their playoff hopes potentially hinging on divisional success. They have consecutive home games against the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets, with the Colts matchup carrying significant AFC South weight.

This is followed by a challenging road trip to face the Denver Broncos, before returning for a crucial road rematch against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jaguars will finish their regular season at home against the Tennessee Titans, a vital divisional contest that could determine their final standing.

AFC South current standings

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

Houston Texans (7-5)

Tennessee Titans (1-11)

