Trevor Lawrence offers candid self-critique after Jaguars’ decisive win over Cardinals

As the weeks roll on, every chance to notch a win becomes even more valuable — wasting one can feel like shooting yourself in the foot. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to escape with a win against the Arizona Cardinals, but there’s still more room for significant improvement.

That’s something the quarterback himself understands. Winning this kind of game by such a slim margin against a lower-tier opponent usually means the overall level wasn’t where it needed to be. Lawrence made that clear in his postgame comments.

“People can watch the tape and make their own judgments,” he said, via the team’s website. “I’ll watch it and do the same. [I] had some tough plays out there. Those guys make good plays as well. I have to be smart with the ball. We had four turnovers and they were all on me. I own that. I have to do my job, take care of the ball and not put our defense in tough spots. Totally get that. I’m never going to play scared.

“I’m going to continue to let it rip and I think that’s why we had a chance at the end of the day is because you keep playing. Never going to apologize for that, but I will say cannot turn the ball over four times. I own that and I have to clean that up.”

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Time to improve

Trevor Lawrence’s performance through 11 games this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been inconsistent, logging 2,304 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. While the Jaguars are currently 7-4, Lawrence’s completion percentage of 59.2% and high turnover rate are concerning.

For a successful playoff run, Lawrence must immediately prioritize ball security and efficiency. He needs to eliminate costly mistakes, enhance his overall consistency within the new offensive scheme, and demonstrate his potential by elevating his play in critical moments, transforming the team into a formidable AFC competitor.

What’s next for the Jaguars?

This final stretch of the regular season presents the Jacksonville Jaguars with a crucial trio of games that will largely determine their playoff trajectory. It begins with a challenging road divisional match-up against the Tennessee Titans, an opponent they must defeat to maintain their edge in the AFC South.

This is immediately followed by two consecutive home stands: first, a vital divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville, which could have major tie-breaker implications, and then a game against the New York Jets, who, despite their record, still possess a formidable defense.

To secure a playoff berth, the Jaguars must treat these games as must-wins, especially the two divisional contests, demonstrating the kind of consistency and focus needed to close out the year strong.

