Matt LaFleur sends clear message following Jonathan Gannon’s arrival with the Packers

Once again, the Green Bay Packers fell short of their goal, prompting the need for changes. Looking ahead, Matt LaFleur will now have the young but experienced Jonathan Gannon by his side as a new assistant.

In the past few hours, the arrival of the former Cardinals coach as the new defensive coordinator for the Packers was confirmed. Gannon steps in to fill the void left by Jeff Hafley, who became the new head coach of the Dolphins.

“We are thrilled to add Jonathan Gannon to our coaching staff. He possesses tremendous experience as an NFL coordinator and head coach,” head coach LaFleur said in a statement released by the team.

“I am confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our organization, as well as a strong leader of our defense. We welcome Jonathan, his wife, Gina, and their three children, Rocco, Lola, and Angelo, to the Packers and the Green Bay community.”

HC Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers

Gannon’s experience comes to Lambeau Field

Jonathan Gannon, 43, joins the Green Bay Packers following a three-season stint as the Cardinals’ head coach, where Arizona struggled to a 15-36 record under his tenure.

Despite the challenging record, Gannon's reputation as a defensive specialist remains rooted in his successful run as the Eagles' defensive coordinator from 2021-2022 and his time as the Colts' defensive backs coach from 2018-2020.