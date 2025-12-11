Packers could be forced to face the Broncos without key Jordan Love teammate

The Green Bay Packers have a crucial Week 15 duel against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, Jordan Love may be forced to face the AFC West team without a key teammate by his side.

On Thursday, Matt LaFleur addressed the media to talk about the upcoming matchup against the Broncos. The head coach revealed that running back Josh Jacobs did not practice, and his availability for Sunday is uncertain.

“He’s been battling through it,” HC Matt LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “More than likely, he will not be out there today. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and go from there.”

Who are the Packers’ running backs?

With Josh Jacobs currently dealing with a knee injury, the Packers may not be able to count on him when they visit Empower Field at Mile High. A sensitive loss of an outstanding player.

If Jacobs cannot play, it could be a major problem for Green Bay. He has been a highly reliable asset since arriving to the NFC North squad last year, and the depth at the position raises alarms.

Currently, Emanuel Wilson is the team’s RB2. However, the 26 year old has not produced remarkable numbers this season, totaling 351 yards on 88 attempts with three touchdowns.

Behind Wilson is Chris Brooks, a third year running back. Unfortunately, his production has also been limited, with only 11 carries for 31 yards this season for the Packers.

The worst timing for Jacobs’ injury

The Packers are trying to maintain their lead in the NFC North and hold on to the No. 2 seed in the conference. However, Josh Jacobs’ injury could jeopardize their plans ahead of a tough final stretch of the season.

Green Bay faces Denver in Week 15, one of the best defenses in the league. Without Jacobs, Jordan Love may have to rely more on the passing game, and the Broncos are specialists at shutting down offenses that become one dimensional.

