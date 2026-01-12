What happens if Steelers win, tie or lose vs Texans today in 2026 NFL playoffs Wild Card round?

The 2026 NFL playoffs have already produced their first qualifiers, with only one remaining spot to be decided in tonight’s matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in a showdown worthy of a movie script.

Led by the experience of Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers punched their ticket to the postseason with a dramatic win over the Ravens last weekend. Far from being satisfied, those in Steel City know this is the moment to make a statement in the AFC.

Meanwhile, the Texans secured their playoff berth ticket after an epic late-season comeback, establishing themselves as one of the league’s most solid defensive units.

What happens if the Steelers defeat the Texans?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Houston Texans in tonight’s Wild Card matchup, they will travel to face the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round. Since the NFL re-seeds teams after each round, Pittsburgh—as the third-highest remaining seed—would be locked into a showdown at Foxborough on Sunday, January 18.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What happens if Steelers and Texans tie in 2026 NFL playoffs?

If the Steelers and the Texans end the regulation time in a tie, the game will move into 15-minute overtime periods until a winner emerges. Under the current NFL format, each team is assured at least one offensive possession, even if the opening team scores a touchdown.

What happens if the Steelers lose to the Texans?

If the Steelers lose to the Texans in tonight’s game, Pittsburgh’s season will officially come to an end and Houston will play New England in the Divisional Round. A defeat would extend the Steelers’ postseason win drought to ten years, as their last playoff victory with Tomlin occurred in January 2017 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

