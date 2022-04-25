One of ESPN's veterans has to take a forced vacation after he announced that he was diagnosed with a blood clot. The sports network he works for also commented on the terrible news.

ESPN and ABC are left without one of their big names for the 2022 NFL Draft in April, unfortunately Kirk Herbstreit will not be present this year due to a disease that afflicts him called blood clots.

Kirk Herbstreit is an experienced guy with over 25+ years of experience in the sports broadcasting industry. Since 1996 he has been part of the ESPN family but he was also a collaborator in other sports shows both on TV and on the radio.

Aside from working for ESPN, Herbstreit also works for Amazon on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. This year he was expected to return to the NFL Draft after replacing Jon Gruden in 2020.

What are the blood clots that are affecting Kirk Herbstreit?

Blood clots usually appear when there are blood circulation problems and a gelatinous mass is formed composed of platelets, proteins and cells. That mass, clots, usually appear in the veins and arteries, once inside, the clots they partially block blood flow (thrombosis), but blood clots are a rare condition in young and healthy people.

What are the blood clot symptoms?

It is difficult to tell if a person has blood clots in their system, but there are multiple ways to identify a possible blood clot before visiting the doctor's office. The most common type of blood clot is Deep Vain Thrombosis (DVT) and the main symptom is pain in one leg, swelling in the leg, reddening of the skin.

Another type of blood clot is the one that appears in the abdomen with severe pain, nausea and other intestinal ailments, but these symptoms are very similar to a stomach infection. And there are the other more lethal types of blood clots that affect the brain, heart and lungs.

When does Kirk Herbstreit return to the NFL Draft?

Kirk said he hopes to return for the following year (2023). He announced his diagnosis and posted a video on Twitter referring to his personal situation. It is very likely that Kirk will not be present at any other sports show during 2022.