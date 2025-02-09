Could Taylor Swift sing with Kendrick Lamar on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, all eyes are on the halftime show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar for the first time as the main performer.

Given his electrifying collaboration with Taylor Swift on the remix 10 years ago and after confirming a “big surprise” during his performance, rumors have started circulating, with many speculating that the singer might make an appearance.

The mystery deepens as plays unfold between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, as the pop star attended the event to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and has already been a key figure of the night.

Could Taylor Swift be Kendrick Lamar’s big surprise at Super Bowl LIX?

Although Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar have previously collaborated on the song “Bad Blood”, she is not expected to participate in the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show. The event will feature the rapper alongside SZA.

Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Additionally, the “So High School” singer attended Super Bowl LIX to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. At no point has her participation in the halftime show been confirmed.

However, this did not stop rumors from circulating. Since Kendrick announced that he has a surprise planned for his show, many fans and viewers have been speculating that it could involve Swift.

If something like this were to happen, it would truly be one of the biggest surprises in NFL history. The two collaborated on the “Bad Blood” remix, a reworked version released in 2015 as part of the 1989 (Deluxe Edition) album.