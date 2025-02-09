Video: Taylor Swift’s shocked reaction after being booed during the Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift has been a polarizing presence at the NFL since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023. However, the star was met with unexpected boos when the camera focus on her during the Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdrome in New Orleans.

This season, Swift only went to matches at the Arrowhead Stadium, citing security concerns. While the star is certainly a focus of attention, Chiefs’ fans have been, mostly, welcomed to the pop icon. However, it seems like Philadelphia’s fans are not.

While it’s unclear why they were the boos, Swift actually was an Eagles fan before dating Kelce, as she grew up in Philadelphia. In 2020, she was seen wearing an Eagles jersey, while she has appeared to reference the team in some of her songs.

For example, in her song “Gold Rush,” Swift sings: “I see me padding across your wooden floors, with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.” While it could be the team, it can also be the band and she hasn’t cleared the theory.

Swift has responded to criticism from NFL fans before

On the other hand, it’s undeniable that the singer naturally attracts attention, and her presence at Chiefs’ games always puts her in the spotlight. There was a lot of debate about whether she was shown too much during the broadcast, but the singer stated she doesn’t mind.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told Time in 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Whether her presence is “distracting,” it can be argued that Swift has somewhat become a lucky charm for the Chiefs. Swift has attended 22 Kansas City Chiefs games, including the 2024 Super Bowl, with the team winning 19 and losing 3.