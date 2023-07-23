The New York Giants are facing a huge problem for the 2023 NFL season. After not reaching an agreement with Saquon Barkley for a long-term deal, the NFC East team has now signed a new running back to replace the two-time Pro Bowler.

This offseason has been really rough for the Giants. After giving Daniel Jones a lucrative contract, they still had to address Saquon Barkley’s situation. They placed the franchise tag on him earlier this year, but the running back refused to sign it.

Once the franchise tag deadline arrived, both sides were unable to reach an agreement. Barkley could still sign the 1-year contract and play this season for the Giants, but this scenario is very unlikely to happen.

Giants add a new running back amid Saquon Barkley’s holdout

The Giants were unable to offer Saquon Barkley a long-term deal this year. Even though the team was interested in continuing with the running back for more seasons, the proposal fell short from his expectations.

As of today, Barkley has no intention of signing his franchise tag, which would pay him $10.09 million this year. The running back wants to prove that the Giants made a huge mistake by not giving him a long-term deal, and the holdout seems to be his solution.

However, this decision may have a ripple effect. The Giants are trying to protect themselves in case Barkley decides to sit out the 2023 season. As a precautionary measure, they have signed a new running back who could potentially replace him if needed.

The Giants have signed running back James Robinson. The 24-year-old entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards in 240 attempts and scoring seven touchdowns.

Robinson was signed earlier this year by the New England Patriots, but they waived him three months later. According to reports, injuries were the main reason why the AFC East team moved on from him. However, now he has a second chance to prove he’s healthy enough to lead the Giants’ offense.