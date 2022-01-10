The postseason is just a few days to start and there are still people who have not bought tickets for the playoff games. But despite the short time there are still several ways to buy playoff tickets. Check here when the tickets are available and how much they cost.

When do NFL Playoffs 2022 tickets go on sale and how much do they cost?

Tickets for the 2022 NFL Playoffs will be available online and in less quantity at the stadiums, but fans who have season passes will receive offers in their emails about the playoff tickets available long before those tickets are on sale to the general public. The demand for the playoffs tickets this season will be bigger than last season.

The prices, that's what everyone always talks about, the most expensive tickets are those sold by resellers on the internet and outside the stadium on game day. Usually a black market ticket is sold between $700 and $1000 depending on the team in question.

The best way to buy a 2022 NFL playoffs ticket is by using an online service such as ticketmaster or seatgeek since on those websites they offer discounts every day. Email alerts are the best options to find out the best offers.

When do the 2022 NFL Playoff tickets go on sale?

The first lucky ones to receive information about the playoffs tickets on sale are the fans with season passes, they will get an alert on their emails or phones about the playoffs tickets as soon as it is confirmed that their team will play in the postseason.

In the 2021-22 NFL regular season the last fans to receive alerts about playoff tickets were the Las Vegas Raiders fans since that was the final game of Week 18 and the Raiders won against the Chargers to clinch a wild card spot.

How much do the 2022 NFL Playoff tickets cost?

The price depends on two important things, one is the division and the second is the name of the team. Tickets are cheap for fans with season passes, as they pay an average of $60 for playoff tickets but other fans have to pay between $200 and $700 for a playoff ticket without a seasson pass. In the black market for the 2022 NFL playoffs the tickets will be around $300-$900 per seat.

How much do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoffs tickets cost in 2022?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers as defending champions are one of the big favorites to win the conference championship and the super bowl, therefore it is estimated that the prices to enter Raymond James Stadium will be at $400 for fans without seasson pass and for those who have the full package will only pay $70 or less.

