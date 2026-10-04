When was the last time the Raiders went 4-0? Chiefs end Las Vegas’ perfect 2026 start

The Las Vegas Raiders were off to a perfect start to the 2026 NFL season until the Kansas City Chiefs stood in their way.

The last time the Las Vegas Raiders went 4-0 came in 2002, when they made it all the way to the Super Bowl but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game. Flash-forward to 2026, the team fell just one win short from repeating the feat.

On top of that, the Raiders haven’t gone 5-0 since 1976, when they were still in Oakland. That year, they finished 13-1 and, unlike 2002, went the distance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy under the legendary John Madden.

Half a century later, the Raiders came just close from such a start despite not being seen as Super Bowl contenders. A 4-0 start would’ve been epic enough, but going 5-0 would have been the perfect way to honor Madden just weeks before the movie about his NFL legacy releases.

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Raiders looking to leave poor 2025 behind

The Raiders being one of the few unbeaten teams four weeks into the 2026 NFL season would have been surprising. We’re talking about the franchise that finished 2025 tied for the worst record in the entire league (3-14).

Las Vegas had the first overall pick in April, which it used on quarterback Fernando Mendoza after his championship year in Indiana, but veteran QB Kirk Cousins is handling the duties while the rookie sits and learns.

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Klint Kubiak’s men first opened the year with a 27-13 home win over the Miami Dolphins before producing their first upset of the year: a 26-14 road victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. They followed that with a hard-fought, 35-27 win over the Saints in New Orleans before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at home (27-30).

AFC West standings after Week 4

Beating the Chiefs would’ve extended the Raiders’ positive start and given them control of the AFC West early in 2026. But just like in previous years, it’s Andy Reid and company dominating the division. Here’s the AFC West standings after Week 4:

Chiefs (4-0) Raiders (3-1) Broncos (2-2) Chargers (0-4)

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In Week 5, the Raiders will pay a visit to the 2-2 New England Patriots, who pulled off a shock on the road against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup.

Key takeaways