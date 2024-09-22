Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Atlanta Falcons face Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season, a matchup that promises to deliver plenty of excitement. Fans nationwide can catch every play from kickoff to the final whistle, with complete game times and streaming options available to ensure they don’t miss a second of the action.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for their third straight win as they prepare to continue their strong start to the season. After securing two solid victories to open the regular season, Patrick Mahomes and his team have their sights set on improving to 3-0. A win would solidify their position as one of the league’s top contenders early on.

Their next challenge comes against the Atlanta Falcons, who rebounded from a tough debut loss to the Steelers with a narrow win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This matchup promises to deliver plenty of excitement and serves as the perfect cap to a packed Sunday of NFL action.

When will the Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Atlanta Falcons take on Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 22, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on NBC.