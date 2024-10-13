Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the U.S. can catch all the action with full game details, including kickoff times and streaming options, readily available.

Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to take on Detroit Lions in a much-anticipated Week 6 clash of the 2024 NFL season. Both teams are eager to make a statement, and fans won’t want to miss any of the action. The game will be available on multiple streaming platforms, allowing viewers to stay tuned from kickoff to the final whistle.

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for another crucial showdown as they look to extend their winning streak. Led by Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are riding the momentum of two consecutive victories, including a hard-fought win over the Steelers. With a current record of 3-2, Dallas are aiming to improve to 4-2 and solidify their position.

However, standing in their way are the Detroit Lions, who are also on a hot streak with back-to-back wins. The Lions’ most recent triumph was a 42-29 offensive shootout against the Seattle Seahawks, and they’ll be looking to keep their own momentum rolling.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions match be played?

Dallas Cowboys face off against Detroit Lions in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 13, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell – IMAGO / Newscom World

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: FOX.