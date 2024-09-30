Trending topics:
Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Detroit Lions take on Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre Mont Jones
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dre Mont Jones

By Leonardo Herrera

The Detroit Lions are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can tune in to all the action with game times and streaming options readily available, making sure they don’t miss a moment from the first snap to the final whistle.

[Watch Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Week 4 final promises to be a thrilling clash. The Lions, entering the game with a 2-1 record, have shown flashes of brilliance with wins over the Rams and Cardinals, though a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Detroit are eager to make a statement and close out the week strong, eyeing a chance to solidify their standing in what’s already been an eventful season.

On the other side, the Seattle Seahawks remain one of the few unbeaten teams in 2024. With victories over the Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins, the Seahawks have built early-season dominance and will be pushing for their fourth straight win. Seattle want to keep their perfect start intact and further extend their undefeated streak.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks match be played?

Detroit Lions face Seattle Seahawks in the Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, September 30, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PMCT: 7:15 PMMT: 6:15 PMPT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA

This NFL game between Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on ABC.

