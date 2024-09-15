Trending topics:
Where to watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Houston Texans play against Chicago Bears in the Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireCaleb Williams of the Chicago Bears

By Leonardo Herrera

The Houston Texans take on the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season, a matchup sure to draw attention from fans nationwide. Here’s everything you need to know about game times and streaming options in the USA to catch all the action from kickoff to the final whistle.

[Watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sunday’s NFL action wraps up with an intriguing showdown between two teams off to strong starts in the 2024 season. The Houston Texans kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 29-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the close margin, the Texans showcased their resilience and ability to grind out a win in a tough matchup.

The Chicago Bears also faced a challenging opponent in their season opener, but they came away with a solid 27-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are looking to build momentum with a second consecutive win, but only one will emerge victorious in this early-season battle.

When will the Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears match be played?

The Houston Texans will face off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 2 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 15, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Houston Texans Defensive End Danielle Hunter – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Houston Texans Defensive End Danielle Hunter – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM
CT: 7:20 PM
MT: 6:20 PM
PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears in the USA

The Houston Texans’ 2024 NFL matchup against the Chicago Bears will be available for live streaming on Fubo, where fans can take advantage of a free trial. The game will also air on NBC, giving viewers another option to catch all the action.

