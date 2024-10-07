Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will face New Orleans Saints in a Week 5 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off the season in dominant fashion, securing a perfect 4-0 record through their first four games. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have shown no signs of slowing down and remain determined to continue their winning streak as they set their sights on even bigger goals.

Next up for the Chiefs are the New Orleans Saints, a team looking to bounce back after a tough couple of weeks. The Saints started strong with two wins to open the season but have since stumbled, dropping their last two games in Weeks 3 and 4. Now sitting at 2-2, the Saints are eager to break their losing streak.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs face New Orleans Saints in the Week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, October 7, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints in the USA

This NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: ESPN.