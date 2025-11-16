Trending topics:
Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins take on Washington Commanders in a Week 11 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins will face off against Washington Commanders in a Week 11 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders online in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders meet in a clash between two struggling teams, each sitting at 3–7 and desperate to shift the narrative. Miami enters with momentum after knocking off the Buffalo Bills, giving them a spark they hope carries into this week’s contest.

Washington enters from the opposite direction, buried under a five-game skid and searching for anything that can halt their slide. One of these teams is poised to inch forward, and this matchup may be the turning point.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders match be played?

Miami Dolphins play against Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM (ET).

Deebo Samuel Sr. of the Washington Commanders – Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel Sr. of the Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM
CT: 8:30 AM
MT: 7:30 AM
PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NFL Network and NFL+.

