Where to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New England Patriots and New York Jets will face against each other in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, with game times and streaming options readily accessible to ensure they catch every moment from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets face off in a matchup that has the feel of two teams vying for more than just pride, but postseason hopes seem faint for both. The Patriots have struggled mightily, securing just one win in their first seven games, and only a miraculous turnaround would keep them in the playoff conversation.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets, sitting at 2-5, aren’t in much better shape; however, a win in this game could boost them to a 3-5 record, and spark the slim hope of a late-season push for a wild-card spot.

When will the New England Patriots vs New York Jets match be played?

New England Patriots face New York Jets in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets in the USA

This NFL game between New England Patriots and New York Jets will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.