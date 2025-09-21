Where to watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

New England Patriots will face off against Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 3 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers online in the USA on Fubo

Both rivals come into this one with nearly identical starts to the season, adding plenty of intrigue to the matchup. The Patriots opened with a 20-13 loss to the Raiders before responding in Week 2 with an impressive win over the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Steelers edged the Jets 34-32 in their opener but stumbled in a 31-17 defeat to the Seahawks. With each sitting at 1-1, both teams are pushing to get above .500, setting the stage for a hard-fought, high-energy battle.

When will the New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

New England Patriots play against Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Quarterback Drake Maye of the New England Patriots – Rich Storry/Getty Images

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming. Fans can also catch the game on CBS.