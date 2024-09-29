Trending topics:
Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers will face New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

By Leonardo Herrera

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the New England Patriots in a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with game times and streaming options readily available, making it easy to catch every play from kickoff to the final whistle.

The San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots face off in Week 4, each desperate to avoid a 1-3 start to the season. Both teams opened with victories, but have since stumbled in consecutive games, leaving them eager to bounce back. The 49ers kicked off their campaign with a win over the Jets but have since dropped two straight to the Vikings and Rams.

Meanwhile, the Patriots mirrored that trajectory, winning their opener against the Bengals before falling to the Seahawks and Jets. With identical 1-2 records, both teams are hungry for a victory to keep their season from spiraling early. The stakes are high as neither side wants to head into Week 5 with a losing record.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots match be played?

San Francisco 49ers face New England Patriots in the Week 4 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 29, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM
CT: 3:05 PM
MT: 2:05 PM
PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots in the USA

This NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.

