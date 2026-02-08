Which songs did Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin perform at Super Bowl LX halftime show?

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined the Puerto Rican icon on the Super Bowl LX halftime stage, turning a historic performance into a sprawling musical showcase. Each artist brought their own sound to the Levi’s Stadium spotlight.

Over the course of the show, Bad Bunny’s set drew from a catalog of global favorites, creating opportunities for collaborators to step in with familiar hooks and shared energy. The blend of hits, remixes and stylistic shifts kept the performance dynamic and unpredictable.

While the full setlist and appearances reflected both career milestones and cultural rhythms, the inclusion of Gaga and Martin added fresh highlights that echoed through social feeds and music discussions.

What song did Lady Gaga sing at Super Bowl LX?

Lady Gaga performed “Die With a Smile” during the Super Bowl LX halftime show, joining Bad Bunny for a high-energy set that combined theatrical staging, intricate choreography and her signature vocal power to electrify the stadium and millions watching at home.

This wasn’t her first time at the SB; she previously headlined Super Bowl LI in 2017, delivering a medley of hits that showcased her experience and stagecraft. Her return to the halftime spotlight brought that same mix of precision, glamour and showmanship.

Even if her performance was brief or shared in a collaborative segment, her presence added star power, energy and pop-icon theatrics, cementing her role as one of the most memorable performers in halftime history.

What song did Ricky Martin sing at Super Bowl LX?

Ricky Martin performed “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” by Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Although this marked his first-ever appearance at a show organized by the National Football League, his decades-long career made him a natural addition to the stage.

Though his name had been part of speculation and buzz around possible guests, his inclusion was also a celebration of his enduring impact on Latin pop worldwide. His catalog of hits, from high‑energy tracks like “Livin’ la Vida Loca” to beloved favorites such as “María”, provided a rich backdrop for a performance designed to connect with both longtime fans and a new generation.