What happens if Seahawks win, tie or lose vs Patriots today in 2026 NFL season opener?

The Seattle Seahawks begin their quest for back-to-back titles as they take on the New England Patriots in the opening game of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season gets underway with the main attraction set at Lumen Field. There, with Sam Darnold and Drake Maye starting at quarterback, the Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots in what many are calling a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl.

The game will be played on a Wednesday as part of the NFL’s expanded opening-week schedule, an unusual occurrence that was last seen in 2012. Still, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their teams to the field for an official game.

This game, with Adrian Hill leading the officiating crew, could set the tone for both the Seahawks and the Patriots. Starting the season with a win could provide a major psychological boost, while a loss could deliver a tough blow heading into what lies ahead.

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What happens if the Seahawks defeat the Patriots?

If the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots, they will begin their title defense with a 1–0 record, potentially beating one of the AFC’s top contenders. They will have to prove themselves once again in Week 2, when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the second half of Week 2 of the preseason.

This would also change the narrative from what happened last season. In their 2025 debut, the Seahawks lost 17–13 to the San Francisco 49ers, with Sam Darnold completing 16 of 23 passes for 150 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions while taking one sack.

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What happens if Seahawks and Patriots tie?

If the Seahawks tie the Patriots in their season opener, they will begin the 2026 NFL season with a 0-0-1 record, which could have significant implications by the end of the regular season. Results like these can often prove decisive when it comes to the postseason, potentially determining whether a team earns a Wild Card playoff spot or is ultimately eliminated from contention.

The last time the Seahawks played to a tie in the NFL was on October 23, 2016, when they finished 6–6 against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 of the regular season. Neither team managed to score a touchdown throughout the game, which remains the only tie in franchise history.

What happens if the Seahawks lose to the Patriots?

A loss to the Patriots would undoubtedly be the least favorable scenario for the Seattle Seahawks. Starting the season 0–1 could hurt them in the long run, although their most recent campaign began the same way and ultimately ended with a Super Bowl LX victory over the team from Foxborough.

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When was the last time the Seahawks missed the playoffs?

The last time the Seahawks watched the postseason from the couch was in 2024, when they finished 10–7 but missed out on a tiebreaker in Mike Macdonald’s first year at the helm. Before that, they also narrowly missed the cut in 2023 with a 9–8 record.