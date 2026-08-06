Who are the referees for Cardinals vs Panthers today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The NFL preseason officially begins with the Hall of Fame Game between the Cardinals and Panthers. Here's the complete officiating crew assigned to the game.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2026 NFL preseason in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The matchup officially marks the return of football after months without NFL action and gives fans their first look at both teams ahead of the new season.

Although several established starters—including Jacoby Brissett and Bryce Young—are expected to sit out, the Hall of Fame Game remains one of the most anticipated events on the NFL calendar.

It also represents the first game since the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. As always, one of the details many fans want to know before kickoff is the officiating crew assigned to the game.

Advertisement

Who are the referees for Cardinals vs Panthers?

Craig Wrolstad will serve as the referee for the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Cardinals and Panthers. The veteran official will lead the first NFL crew of the preseason as both teams begin evaluating their rosters.

Cardinals vs Panthers full referee crew

Wrolstad’s officiating crew for Thursday’s game includes: Jim Quirk as Field Judge, Paul King as Umpire, Sarah Thomas as Down Judge, Greg Bradley as Line Judge, David Meslow as Side Judge, and Greg Meyer as Back Judge.

In the replay booth, Tim England will serve as the Replay Official, while Monty Montgomery will be the Replay Assistant. With the preseason officially underway, the crew will oversee the NFL’s first game of the 2026 campaign before the rest of the league joins the action in the coming weeks.