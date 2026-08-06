Why isn’t Jeremiyah Love playing today for Cardinals vs Panthers in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Arizona Cardinals are not giving rookie running back Jeremiyah Love any looks on the NFL Hall of Fame Game vs. Carolina Panthers.

The Arizona Cardinals and the Carolina Panthers will go head-to-head in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game. However, one key player is not going to be a part of the game. Rookie sensation running back Jeremiyah Love won’t be playing.

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is not playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers because head coach Mike LaFleur chose to hold out projected starters. Given that Love is a high-value player, he won’t be risked in this game.

Love was the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Love also leads the running backs in guaranteed money. Hence, it’s projected that Love will play a major role in the Cardinals’ offense this season. The Cardinals have also confirmed their starting quarterback for the game vs. Panthers.

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The Cardinals have a numerous RB depth chart

Jeremiyah Love is the new shiny toy on the roster. However, the Cardinals also brought in Tyler Allgeier, and they already had the always-serviceable James Conner, alongside Trey Benson, and Bam Knight.

Running back James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals

Those are too many names as Conner has been a starting-caliber running back for years. Also Allgeier was very good for the Falcons, and now they have Love. There is little to no space for the rest of the backs, so the NFL preseason will be key for the other names to stay on the roster.

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Who will get the most looks at RB for the Cardinals vs Panthers?

Trey Benson is dealing with an injury and Conner, Allgeier, and Love are pretty much discarded or dealing with another couple of injuries. Hence, it can be Bam Knight’s moment to shine against the Panthers.