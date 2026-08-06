Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Hall of Fame Game on August 6, 2026

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers kick off the 2026 NFL preseason at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. With Hall of Fame celebrations and top young quarterbacks in the spotlight, here's how to watch the action live.

Match Summary Match Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Tournament Hall of Fame Game / NFL Preseason Date Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channel NBC Live Stream NFL+, Peacock

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers in the USA

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will be available nationally in the United States on NBC. The preseason opener will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Ohio.

Fans who prefer to stream the game can watch it live on Peacock and NFL+. Peacock will provide NBC’s full broadcast through its streaming platform, while NFL+ subscribers can access live NFL games available through the service.

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Can I watch Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers for free?

Unfortunately, no. There is currently no way to stream the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game for free in the United States. But NBC will televise the matchup nationally, while streaming is available through Peacock and NFL+.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will open the 2026 NFL preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Bryce Young isn’t playing for the Panthers today, but the matchup carries a much deeper meaning than a traditional exhibition contest.

The Cardinals and Panthers were selected because both franchises are represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and Panthers icon Luke Kuechly set to be enshrined during the weekend festivities.

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Larry Fitzgerald and Luke Kuechly (Source: Christian Petersen/Streeter Lecka — Getty Images)

For Arizona, the game marks the beginning of a new era under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur and provides the first opportunity to evaluate a roster undergoing changes. Jacoby Brissett isn’t playing against the Panthers tonight.

The Cardinals enter the preseason with a focus on developing young talent, which is why quarterback Carson Beck is starting today against Carolina. The rookie signal-caller was selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft and will use the Hall of Fame Game as his first chance to showcase his progress in a live game environment.

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Carolina arrives in Canton looking to evaluate its depth and young players before the regular season begins. The Panthers are starting quarterback Kenny Pickett against the Cardinals, allowing the veteran backup to get early reps in the new campaign.

Beyond the on-field evaluation, the game represents a historic celebration for both organizations. Fitzgerald finished his Cardinals career as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, recording 1,432 receptions, 17,492 receiving yards, and 121 touchdowns, while Kuechly became one of the most dominant linebackers of his generation with Carolina, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

What time is the Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers match?

The 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicks off on Thursday, August 6, at 8:00 PM ET from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Besides opening the NFL preseason, the event celebrates the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

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