Broncos provide Jarrett Stidham with two new wide receivers for AFC Championship Game vs Patriots

The Denver Broncos will face the New England Patriots on Sunday. For the 2026 AFC Championship Game, the Colorado-based club has provided Jarrett Stidham with two new weapons to help him in his quest for the title.

Jarrett Stidham has taken over as the Broncos’ starting quarterback following Bo Nix’s injury. Fortunately, Denver is trying to help him feel more comfortable by adding two more weapons to the offense.

On Saturday, the Broncos elevated wide receivers Elijah Moore and Michael Bandy from the practice squad to the active roster. They will add depth to Stidham’s offense at a much-needed moment for the new QB1.

Who is injured for the Broncos?

In the latest injury report, the Broncos confirmed that tight end Lucas Krull, linebacker Drew Sanders, running back J.K. Dobbins, and quarterback Bo Nix are out for the AFC Championship Game.

On the questionable list are centers Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and safety JL Skinner. Franklin, Forsyth, and Skinner were limited participants in Saturday’s practice, while Wattenberg was a full participant.

Who is injured for the Patriots?

On Friday, the Patriots dealt Drake Maye bad news, as a key teammate was ruled out for the AFC Championship Game. Star pass rusher Harold Landry will not participate, a crucial loss for the defense.

Linebacker Marte Mapu and wide receiver Mack Hollins are both listed as questionable. In Hollins’ case, it appears his availability will be a game-time decision against Denver.