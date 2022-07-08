It seems like the Raiders want to have everything new for the upcoming season, including a new president to make things run smoother in the front office. Check who she is.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a good season in 2021 with a winning record of 10-7, that record put an end to a four season bad streak without reaching the playoffs, but in the end the Raiders couldn't get past the Wild Card round when they they lost to the Bengals.

Last season was full of controversies, it all started with Jon Gruden and his resignation that left the team in an uncertain situation but with Rich Bisaccia (interim hc) things flowed and the Raiders made it to the playoffs.

But the bad news does not stop there since the franchise could face the same situation that the Washington Commanders are suffering due to the toxic workplace investigations.

Who is Sandra Douglass Morgan?

Sandra Douglass Morgan was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 10, 1978. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and before becoming the Las Vegas Raiders president she had her own consulting service as an attorney and also served for the Nevada State Athletic Commission and was the chairwomen of the Nevada State Gaming Control Board.

Ms Douglass Morgan is officially the first black woman president of an NFL team, but she is not the only black woman to have achieved such a feat, other black and white women have also worked as front office executives for other NFL teams.

