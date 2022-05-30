A recent discussion on an internet forum pointed out that there is a GM in the league who will keep a franchise down with his recent poor decisions. Check here who he is.

Who is the worst GM in the NFL right now?

The hardest job in a NFL franchise, apart from being a player and head coach, is the General Manager with all the tasks he/she has to do to keep the money flowing and offer the best contracts so that players don't flee to other teams.

The mistakes made by a General Manager can cost a lot in the short and long term, in addition to that a good GM must always be in contact with the franchise owner and president to report any incident, improvements and others.

But one of the biggest responsibilities of a GM is within the scouting department where his voice is highly important when recruiting college football players. Most GMs have scouting experience prior to their big job.

Who is the worst GM in the NFL right now?

A discussion was opened on Reddit where redditors asked who was the worst GM in the league, and the most mentioned name was the Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke, he is in that position since 2020 (interim) and in 2021 he was officially named as GM.

Subsonic46 wrote one of the harshest criticisms against Baalke saying: “Most bad GMs just hurt their own teams. Balke is so bad that he's somehow managed to indirectly make several other teams worse in addition to the Jags. He's on a whole different level."

Trent Baalke is accused of destroying the Wide Receivers market after Christian Kirk was signed for $72m (4-year deal, $18m per year + incentives). That deal was labeled ridiculous by PFT and other outlets, plus Bleacher Report said the Jaguars will lose that money.

