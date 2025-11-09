Who’s performing the national anthems before Colts vs Falcons in Berlin today?

Olympiastadion is set to hum with anticipation as the Colts and Falcons take the field for what marks one of the most ambitious international fixtures of the season. Before a single play is called, the pre-game ceremony will set the tone.

In a meaningful nod to both sides of the Atlantic, the vocal group German Gents will raise the German anthem first, followed by an American singer rendering the United States anthem.

As thousands of fans from Germany, America and beyond fill the stands, this moment before kickoff becomes more than ritual: it turns into a bridge between cultures, echoing the global reach of the game now being played in Europe.

Who’s performing the national anthems today?

The German National Anthem will be performed by the German Gents, and the U.S. National Anthem will be performed by Norma Jean Martine. The NFL is poised for a truly monumental occasion as the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons prepare to face off in the league’s first-ever regular-season game.

This event is far more than just a Week 10 matchup; it represents a significant step in the NFL’s global expansion, connecting the American sport with an increasingly passionate German fanbase. To honor the international nature of the game and the host city, the pre-game ceremony has been carefully curated to celebrate both German and American cultures.

The traditional pre-game anthem performances are always a highlight, but they hold special significance in an international setting, serving as a powerful moment of unity between the two nations.

With the atmosphere inside the Olympiastadion guaranteed to be electric, the artists chosen to perform carry the unique responsibility of setting the tone for the historic matchup.

The NFL deliberately selected performers who reflect this cultural exchange, ensuring the ceremony is as memorable as the game itself. The full gameday entertainment lineup, which includes a headline halftime act, begins with these vital ceremonial performances.

