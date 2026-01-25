Who’s singing the national anthem before Broncos vs Patriots 2026 AFC Championship Game?

The showdown between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots at Empower Field will determine one of the teams headed to the next Super Bowl. However, several storylines are unfolding around this thrilling 2026 AFC National Championship Game.

One event that fans definitely won’t want to miss is the United States national anthem. This year, as confirmed by the Broncos on their official website, the privilege will go to Nathaniel Rateliff.

This won’t be the first time the Colorado singer-songwriter has had the honor, as he also performed the anthem back in 2015 during a matchup between the home team and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally, the franchise advised all attendees to be in their seats by 12:40 PM local time to watch the Thunderstorm skydiving team, interact with Miles the Mascot, and enjoy other entertainment.

Nathaniel Rateliff.

A ticket to the next Super Bowl

The 2026 AFC Championship Game features a titan-sized clash between the conference’s two best teams, as the Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High.

Both squads enter the matchup with identical 14-3 regular-season records, but the narrative shifted dramatically after Broncos star quarterback Bo Nix was ruled out with a season-ending broken ankle, leaving veteran Jarrett Stidham to lead the offense.

While the Broncos hold the home-field advantage and a top-ranked defense, they face a Patriots team led by Drake Maye that has been invincible away from home, boasting a perfect 8-0 road record this season. With temperatures expected to drop as low as 3°F and snow in the forecast, the freezing conditions will serve as a brutal backdrop for this high-stakes battle to reach Super Bowl LX.