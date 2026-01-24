Broncos lose another star player for 2026 AFC Championship game against Patriots after Bo Nix season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos continue to receive bad news ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. JK Dobbins was unable to recover from his foot injury and has been officially ruled out. This adds to the devastating ankle injury to Bo Nix, who will also not play.

Dobbins suffered a Lisfranc injury in the 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 and, at the time, the Broncos thought he would be out for the rest of the season.

However, even after surgery, the running back made a spectacular effort to try to return for the playoffs, and there were chances he could come back to face the Patriots. After appearing limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, it was confirmed that he will not be available.

Bo Nix’s status for Broncos vs Patriots

Bo Nix is out for the game between the Broncos and the New England Patriots after the ankle fracture he suffered in the victory over the Bills in the Divisional Round. The terrible sequence occurred on one of the final plays of overtime.

Broncos’ injury report for game against Patriots

Lucas Krull (TE) and Drew Sanders (LB) join Bo Nix and JK Dobbins as the players who are officially out for the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. An uphill battle in their attempt to reach the Super Bowl.

Broncos starting QB to face Patriots

Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots. His last pass came in the 2023 season, but Sean Payton has said several times this week that Stidham has the level to be a QB1 on several NFL teams.