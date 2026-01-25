Trending topics:
NFL

Is Patriots’ Drake Maye the youngest QB to go the Super Bowl?

Drake Maye is set to play in his first Super Bowl after just two NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. At only 23 years old, he joins a short list of quarterbacks who have reached the Big Game at such a young age.

By Richard Tovar

Drake Maye at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Drake Maye at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Drake Maye has turned his second NFL season into something special, accomplishing a feat that very few quarterbacks have managed. The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl because of him, though there is another quarterback in league history who reached the game at an even younger age.

That quarterback is Dan Marino, who was younger than Maye when he reached the Super Bowl. On Jan. 20, 1985, Marino was 23 years and 127 days old when he played in the Big Game with the Miami Dolphins, who went on to lose 38–16 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Maye will be 23 years and 162 days old when he takes the Super Bowl LX field with the Patriots, making him the second-youngest player to start at quarterback in the championship game. Third on that list is Ben Roethlisberger, with Brock Purdy ranking fourth from his time with the 49ers.

The 10 youngest quarterbacks to reach the Super Bowl

It’s worth noting that Maye also ranks ahead of other Patriots quarterbacks such as Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady. Both are still on the list of the 10 youngest quarterbacks to reach the Big Game, but Maye now sits much higher and did it in a significantly shorter amount of time.

RkPlayerG#WeekDateAgeTeam
1Dan Marino3201985-01-2023-127MIA
2Drake Maye4222026-02-0823-162NWE
3Ben Roethlisberger4212006-02-0523-340PIT
4Brock Purdy3222024-02-1124-046SFO
5David Woodley4211983-01-3024-097MIA
6Jared Goff3212019-02-0324-112LAR
7Patrick Mahomes3212020-02-0224-138KAN
8Tom Brady3212002-02-0324-184NWE
9Jalen Hurts3222023-02-1224-189PHI
10Drew Bledsoe3211997-01-2624-347NWE
Data from Pro-football-reference.com
The Patriots are the only franchise with three quarterbacks on the list, while the Miami Dolphins have two. In addition to Marino, David Woodley also appears after playing in Super Bowl XVII at 24 years and 97 days old, a game the Dolphins lost 27–17 to Washington.

Maye has shown he can be a reliable quarterback capable of giving the Patriots something they lost when Brady left. With Mike Vrabel at the helm and a Super Bowl appearance in his first season, it also marks a major moment for a franchise that had not won a conference championship since Brady’s departure.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
