NY Mets Rumors: Team reportedly prepares young prospect amid pitching rotation uncertainty

The MLB free-agent market is fraught with uncertainty, especially concerning the remaining pitchers and their potential futures. Among the teams actively seeking roster additions are the New York Mets. Recently, a noteworthy report emerged about one of their promising young pitchers gearing up for the upcoming season.

According to Keith Law from The Athletic, the Mets are employing a unique strategy in preparing their young prospect, Jonah Tong. “The Mets are aiming to help [Jonah Tong] develop a slider or sweeper, compelling hitters to anticipate movement in four directions instead of just two,” Law detailed in his report.

This development concerning Tong adds intrigue to the already uncertain pitching rotation. Tong was a standout surprise for the Mets during the latter part of the regular season. While numerous potential roster additions could bolster the team, the Mets appear committed to enhancing the talent of their promising young players.

Tong’s performance last season was exceptional, although it didn’t significantly influence the Mets’ postseason aspirations. Meanwhile, fans are voicing their opinions on social media, urging the team to strengthen their pitching rotation with additional signings.

Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets.

Available pitchers in free agency

Following their recent acquisition of Freddy Peralta, the Mets may be eyeing further additions to their pitching staff. Their offseason moves have certainly sent a strong message to the New York Yankees and other MLB teams, with the Mets manager Carlos Mendoza adding fire with a warning.

Available pitchers in free agency include:

Framber Valdez

Zac Gallen

Chris Bassitt

Lucas Giolito

Nick Martinez

Justin Verlander

Max Scherzer

Aaron Civale

Jake Littell

Jose Quintana

Chris Paddack

Tomoyuki Sugano

Jose Urquidy

Miles Mikolas

Griffin Canning

Nestor Cortes

Jordan Montgomery

Wade Miley

Jonah Tong’s performance last season with the Mets

Amidst the numerous available names, there is heightened anticipation for the Mets’ roster in the coming season. Jonah Tong, in particular, could emerge as a pivotal player, ready to make a mark in 2026, a season where the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to defend their title.

Tong’s statistics last season were promising: a 2-3 win-loss record, allowing 24 hits and 20 runs, with 3 home runs against and 22 strikeouts. Despite his limited playtime—just five games since being called up from Triple-A by manager Carlos Mendoza—his potential for an even better performance next year is evident.

