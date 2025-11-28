Trending topics:
NFL

Who’s singing the national anthem before Eagles vs Bears Black Friday game in NFL Week 13?

Set beneath the electric pull of Black Friday football, the anthem moment before Eagles vs. Bears gathers its own quiet spotlight — a voice ready to rise before the clash begins.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.

Black Friday brings an unusual rhythm to Week 13, as Eagles and Bears step into a spotlight that stretches beyond the field. Before the first snap, the night leans on a familiar ritual, one that sets the tone long before the stadium settles into anticipation.

This year’s NFL matchup carries its own weight: a prime-time slot, a rare Friday kickoff and a city bracing for a charged crowd. The anthem moment becomes part of that build-up, shaped by the performer chosen to open one of the week’s most watched games.

A rising artist has been selected for the honor, someone whose recent appearances have drawn attention far from Philadelphia. Their performance will mark the true beginning of the evening, offering a brief, steady pause before the game’s intensity unfolds.

Who performs the Anthem before the Eagles–Bears Black Friday clash?

The anthem singer for Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears has been confirmed: rising saxophonist Vanya Sax, a musician whose recent performances have turned heads — will open the night.

Vanya Sax (Source: @vanya_sax)

Born in Ukraine and now based in Philadelphia, the artist brings more than technique. His journey from immigrant to unexpected NFL stage performer reflects a story of reinvention. That backstory adds emotional weight to what would otherwise be a simple anthem performance.

The choice of a saxophone-backed anthem instead of a traditional vocal performance suggests a mood: softer edges before the intensity of the game, a brief — but meaningful — exhale before the cheers. It frames the evening as part spectacle, part story: one night where music and sport meet at center field.

For the performer himself, it’s a milestone: from tailgate sax gigs to a major Black Friday spotlight. His journey began in Ukraine, passed through music-school disciplines and eventually landed him in Philly — where today, he stands ready to introduce one of the most anticipated games of the season.

What time and how to watch the pregame coverage

The matchup kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage begins around 1:30 p.m. ET, placing the national anthem just a few minutes before the opening whistle as part of the standard ceremony.

The broadcast will stream globally on Prime Video, which will air the game in more than 240 countries without requiring a subscription — marking one of the NFL’s widest international Black Friday distributions to date.

