Trending topics:
NFL

Did Post Malone get paid to perform at the Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game?

An NFL Thanksgiving matchup already rich with spectacle gained an extra spark when Post Malone took the stage, stirring curiosity about what fuels a show built for millions.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Post Malone attends New York Comic Con 2025.
© Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPopPost Malone attends New York Comic Con 2025.

The Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game arrived with its usual mix of spectacle and scrutiny, but Post Malone’s halftime slot added a different kind of buzz. His presence slid seamlessly into the holiday broadcast, turning a routine break into a headline of its own.

Clips of his performance rippled through social timelines, sparking debates that had little to do with defensive schemes or playoff stakes. The show’s scale, timing and polish raised quiet questions around how an event like that comes together.

As the conversation grew, so did curiosity about what sits behind such appearances—what they mean for the NFL, for the artist and for a stage watched by millions. In the swirl of Thanksgiving tradition and primetime pressure, one detail remained particularly magnetic.

Advertisement

Did Post Malone charge for singing at the Halftime Show?

Post Malone did not receive a performance fee for taking the stage during the Cowboys–Chiefs Thanksgiving halftime show. The NFL’s long-standing model for major showcases does not include paying artists for their appearances.

Post Malone looks on prior to a game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Post Malone looks on prior to a game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Instead, the league covers the full cost of staging the show, including production, lighting, sound, logistics, travel and crew support, according to reporting from Sportscasting and Parade.

While that might sound unusual for an artist of his stature, performing without a traditional paycheck is standard for these events. The exposure often reaches tens of millions of viewers in a single broadcast, creating a surge in streams, sales and media visibility that can easily surpass the value of a one-time performance fee.

Advertisement

As Yahoo Entertainment has noted, artists typically receive only a symbolic union payment — far below their usual concert rates — with the real value coming from the nationwide spotlight.

In Post Malone’s case, the Thanksgiving stage also marks the launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, giving the show an added layer of cultural and philanthropic resonance. For many performers, that combination of visibility and national attention becomes more impactful than any direct paycheck.

Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
What happens if Cowboys lose today vs Chiefs?
NFL

What happens if Cowboys lose today vs Chiefs?

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Who’s the halftime show performer for the Cowboys-Chiefs Week 13 game on Thanksgiving?
NFL

Who’s the halftime show performer for the Cowboys-Chiefs Week 13 game on Thanksgiving?

Jones Jr. warns Joshua of the one real threat Paul brings on December 19 fight
Boxing

Jones Jr. warns Joshua of the one real threat Paul brings on December 19 fight

Better Collective Logo