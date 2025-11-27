Did Post Malone get paid to perform at the Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game?

The Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game arrived with its usual mix of spectacle and scrutiny, but Post Malone’s halftime slot added a different kind of buzz. His presence slid seamlessly into the holiday broadcast, turning a routine break into a headline of its own.

Clips of his performance rippled through social timelines, sparking debates that had little to do with defensive schemes or playoff stakes. The show’s scale, timing and polish raised quiet questions around how an event like that comes together.

As the conversation grew, so did curiosity about what sits behind such appearances—what they mean for the NFL, for the artist and for a stage watched by millions. In the swirl of Thanksgiving tradition and primetime pressure, one detail remained particularly magnetic.

Did Post Malone charge for singing at the Halftime Show?

Post Malone did not receive a performance fee for taking the stage during the Cowboys–Chiefs Thanksgiving halftime show. The NFL’s long-standing model for major showcases does not include paying artists for their appearances.

Post Malone looks on prior to a game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Instead, the league covers the full cost of staging the show, including production, lighting, sound, logistics, travel and crew support, according to reporting from Sportscasting and Parade.

While that might sound unusual for an artist of his stature, performing without a traditional paycheck is standard for these events. The exposure often reaches tens of millions of viewers in a single broadcast, creating a surge in streams, sales and media visibility that can easily surpass the value of a one-time performance fee.

As Yahoo Entertainment has noted, artists typically receive only a symbolic union payment — far below their usual concert rates — with the real value coming from the nationwide spotlight.

In Post Malone’s case, the Thanksgiving stage also marks the launch of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, giving the show an added layer of cultural and philanthropic resonance. For many performers, that combination of visibility and national attention becomes more impactful than any direct paycheck.

